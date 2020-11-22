ASIA AT RISK Coronavirus Countries tighten measures
Asia is bracing itself for further increases in Covid-19 cases as many countries in the region, which had initially tamped down on rising infections, are seeing alarming flare-ups. South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and India are among the Asian countries that are seeing a resurgence of the virus. This comes as cases reach 57.6 million worldwide, with deaths at 1.37 million.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.