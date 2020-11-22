ASIA AT RISK Coronavirus Countries tighten measures

Asia is bracing itself for further increases in Covid-19 cases as many countries in the region, which had initially tamped down on rising infections, are seeing alarming flare-ups. South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia and India are among the Asian countries that are seeing a resurgence of the virus. This comes as cases reach 57.6 million worldwide, with deaths at 1.37 million.

