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Asean working to be world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030, says Malaysian foreign minister

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan says his country brought forward many resolutions in 2025 when chairing Asean.

PUTRAJAYA – Asean eyes being the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030, but intra-trade among the countries is still under 25 per cent, said Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.

While urging the need to strengthen trade ties, he said Asean members already have mechanisms to support the goal, such as free movement of goods aimed at making it easier to boost trade among member states.

“Malaysia successfully brought forward many resolutions last year when chairing Asean,” he said at a press conference at the 59th Asean Day in Wisma Putra on Aug 10.

“Today, the Philippines is chairing Asean, continuing to advance the resolutions adopted during the Kuala Lumpur Declaration and Malaysia’s chairmanship.

Mohamad reminded the audience that Asean began with a determination to make South-east Asia a peaceful region.

“At that time, many countries in South-east Asia were facing major challenges, especially the Cold War, China, and other issues.

“So, based on that determination, more countries came together and formed the Association of South-east Asian Nations, also known as Asean.

“Today, Asean is 59 years old – and has grown its members, and with Timor-Leste recently accepted as the youngest member, joining the family.

“We are no longer focused solely on political issues, but increasingly on challenges such as how we can collectively become a bloc with a strong economy.

“Hopefully, with Malaysia entrusted as the permanent shepherd for the Asean Community Vision 2045, we want to ensure that our foundation, which is trading, can be further strengthened and achieved together.

Also attending the event was Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK