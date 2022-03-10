Asean-US summit in Washington postponed, says Cambodia

PHNOM PENH • A summit between United States President Joe Biden and leaders of Asean due to be held later this month has been postponed, and organisers will seek a new date, Cambodia's Foreign Minister told Reuters yesterday.

"It has been postponed to a later date because some Asean leaders cannot attend the meeting on the proposed dates," Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said. Cambodia is the current chair of Asean.

The US had announced that the summit would be held on March 28 and 29. But Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen suggested this week that the meeting should be delayed after some Asean nations had asked for it to be held two days earlier.

Indonesia, the coordinator of the summit, did not immediately confirm the postponement after an official earlier said options were being discussed.

The summit is seen as part of US efforts to step up engagement with a region that Washington sees as vital to its efforts to push back against China's growing power. It had been expected to be held earlier in the year, but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The summit in Washington would commemorate 45 years of US-Asean relations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last year said the summit was expected to discuss the crisis caused by last year's military coup in Myanmar and issues such as pandemic recovery, climate change, investment and infrastructure.

The US said it intended to follow Asean's lead by inviting a non-political representative from Myanmar to the summit. Asean has since last year barred the junta from key meetings over its failure to honour an agreement to end hostilities in the country that have killed hundreds of civilians and displaced more than 300,000.

REUTERS