Asean urges all sides to refrain from violence

NAYPYITAW • South-east Asian and Western countries have urged all sides in Myanmar to refrain from violence and allow in humanitarian aid, after a shadow government formed by opponents of military rule declared a nationwide uprising against the junta.

The National Unity Government (NUG) said on Tuesday it was launching a "people's defensive war", signalling what appeared to be a bid to coordinate groups fighting the military as well as calls for troops and officials to switch sides.

"All parties must prioritise the safety and well-being of the Myanmar people," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told Reuters, noting humanitarian assistance could be distributed only if the situation on the ground was secure.

Asean has been leading efforts for a diplomatic solution, but some members of the bloc have become exasperated by the lack of progress.

"I can only say that we are frustrated that the five-point consensus could not be implemented as quickly as possible," Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah told an online news conference, referring to a plan the bloc put forward to the junta in April to end the violence.

But referring to the NUG's call for a revolt, he said: "Now with the latest event, you really have to go back to the drawing board."

A US State Department spokesman noted the declaration of a "people's defensive war", but called for peace to allow the delivery of aid and medicine.

