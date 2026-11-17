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Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr speaking at the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, on Nov 17.

MANILA – ASEAN is accelerating its decades-long plan to connect South-east Asia’s electricity networks, as the Middle East energy crisis underscores the region’s vulnerability to global fuel supply disruptions.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Nov 17 hailed the signing of an enhanced memorandum of understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) by all 11 member states as a major step towards advancing a decades-long ambition to connect the region’s electricity networks.

The grid aims to enable South-east Asian countries to buy and sell electricity across borders, allowing them to tap one another’s energy resources, including renewable power.

He also announced that an undersea power cable would be laid between Sabah in Malaysia and Mindanao in the southern Philippines, as several ASEAN countries move ahead with cross-border energy-sharing agreements.

“Those of you who have been following ASEAN know that we have been discussing this for a few years now, but we have made some serious progress,” Marcos said.

He spoke at a press conference marking the conclusion of the three-day ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, where energy security was a major concern among regional leaders

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have also expressed support for a proposed regional oil stockpiling mechanism that would allow participating countries to access fuel reserves stored in neighbouring nations during emergencies, said Philippines Trade Secretary Cristina Roque at a press briefing on Nov 16.

She said the United Arab Emirates, an ASEAN sectoral dialogue partner, also wants to participate in the initiative.

The Philippines is already exploring access to emergency oil reserves in Indonesia and Thailand, with state-run PNOC Exploration Corporation signing preliminary agreements with companies in both countries on Nov. 13.

Under the proposed oil-ticketing arrangements, the Philippines would pay for the right to access petroleum reserves stored overseas during supply disruptions, reducing the need to build additional storage facilities.

The initiatives comes as South-east Asian economies continue to grapple with soaring energy costs triggered by the Middle East conflict, which has disrupted global fuel supplies and placed pressure on businesses and households.

The Philippines declared a national emergency earlier in 2026, prompting Marcos to push for closer regional cooperation to cushion the impact of future supply shocks.