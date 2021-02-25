Asean should facilitate tri-party talks in Myanmar: Envoy

An envoy of elected Myanmar lawmakers ousted by the military coup says Asean should not be talking solely to the military regime, but should also reach out to protesters in order to bring all parties to the negotiating table.

"Coming to the generals and saying 'you must hold the election as you said you will hold' - that's interfering in domestic affairs," Dr Sasa told The Straits Times, referring to Asean's policy of non-interference.

"If they said 'we are not interfering with domestic affairs', they should just facilitate dialogue," he said, adding that this should be a tri-party dialogue involving the military, elected lawmakers who were ousted and the protesters.

"We can include our Asean neighbours at the table to observe," said Dr Sasa, who goes by one name.

The well-respected medical doctor was on Monday appointed as the envoy to the United Nations by the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, a 17-member body of lawmakers forced to go underground by the military, which seized power on Feb 1 and launched mass arrests.

Dr Sasa, who is from Myanmar's impoverished Chin state, spoke to The Straits Times via Zoom from an undisclosed location on Tuesday night, after news of Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi's planned visit to Myanmar this week led to anti-coup protests outside the Indonesian embassy in Yangon. Her visit was eventually scrapped.

An unconfirmed report this week said Indonesia was pushing a proposal within Asean to hold the junta to its pledge of staging an election.

To the protesters, this was tantamount to giving legitimacy to the military's yet unproven claim of massive fraud in the Nov 8 election, where the National League for Democracy scored a second landslide victory.

The country of 54 million has been seized by mass anti-coup protests and a growing civil disobedience movement which have closed hospitals and banks and disrupted rail services.

At least four people have died so far after crackdowns on the demonstrations which sometimes involved live bullets, said witnesses.

Over 600 people have been arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi remains under house arrest and has been charged with violating the export and import law, and the natural disaster management law.

The regime now helmed by commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has termed the largely peaceful protests as "riots". It has replaced the entire election commission with a new team which has invited political parties to a meeting tomorrow.

Dr Sasa said Myanmar does not need another election. The election organised by the military would not be free or fair and will likely involve only the military's allies, he alleged.

History will judge Asean harshly if it pushes the election proposal, he warned.

"We will not be cheated like that."

Asked how he planned to get his message out, Dr Sasa said he would reach out to British and United States lawmakers first.

He also conceded that a nationwide strike by civil servants and private-sector employees was hitting the poorest hardest.

However, he said: "We are not going to die of hunger. But we may die by bullets."