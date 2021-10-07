Asean in talks to exclude Myanmar junta chief from summit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • Southeast Asian countries are discussing not inviting the head of Myanmar's junta to a summit later this month, due to a lack of progress on an agreed road map to restore peace in the strife-torn country, a regional envoy said yesterday.

The junta's inaction on a five-point plan it agreed in April with Asean was "tantamount to backtracking", Mr Erywan Yusof, the bloc's special envoy to Myanmar, told a news conference.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb 1 coup led by military chief Min Aung Hlaing that ended a decade of tentative democracy. The return of military rule has sparked outrage at home and abroad.

Mr Erywan, the Second Foreign Minister of Asean chair Brunei, said the bloc was "deep in discussions" about not inviting the junta to participate in a virtual summit on Oct 26 to 28, after the issue was raised by Malaysia and some other member countries.

"Up until today, there has been no progress on the implementation of the five-point consensus, and this has raised a concern," Mr Erywan added.

Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun did not respond to calls from Reuters yesterday.

Last week, he told a news conference that Myanmar was cooperating with Asean "without compromising the country's sovereignty".

The bloc's effort to engage with Myanmar's military has been criticised by supporters of democracy, with a committee of ousted Myanmar lawmakers declaring the junta a terrorist group and saying that Asean's engagement would give it legitimacy.

Still, excluding a leader from the summit would be a big step for Asean, which operates under consensus decision-making principles and prefers engagement, rather than confrontation, with member countries.

Mr Erywan said the junta had not directly responded to his requests to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government was overthrown in the coup.

He added that he had proposed a programme for his visit to Myanmar to the military-appointed Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin last week, but the junta has not yet responded.

REUTERS