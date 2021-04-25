News analysis

Asean has now got its foot in crisis-locked Myanmar's door

Indochina Bureau Chief
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arriving at the Asean leaders' meeting in Jakarta yesterday, where he justified his Feb 1 coup.
Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arriving at the Asean leaders' meeting in Jakarta yesterday, where he justified his Feb 1 coup.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It's been some time since Asean meetings involved such high stakes. Yesterday - some 12 weeks after Myanmar's military seized power from a civilian government - the 10-nation bloc took a first step towards tackling an impasse that threatens to unravel decades of regional progress.

In a relatively small meeting in Jakarta that lasted for about three hours, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing justified his Feb 1 coup and gave his version of the upheavals in his country since then. He then listened as leaders of other Asean member states implored him to stop the violence, launch a dialogue, and open the country to a special envoy and delegation, as well as humanitarian aid.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 25, 2021, with the headline 'Asean has now got its foot in crisis-locked Myanmar's door'. Subscribe
Topics: 