Asean envoys meet Myanmar's junta chief for talks over crisis

YANGON • Two envoys from Asean held talks in Myanmar yesterday with military ruler Min Aung Hlaing, army-run TV reported, as part of a visit aimed at ending a bloody crisis in the country.

The junta leader met Asean Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi and Dato Erywan Yusof, the second minister for foreign affairs for Brunei, Asean's chair, Myawaddy TV reported.

State-run MRTV said the envoys also met two military-appointed ministers.

The two officials arrived in the capital Naypyidaw late on Thursday, a senior Myanmar official told AFP.

Asean has led the main international diplomatic effort to find a way out of the crisis in Myanmar, which was triggered by a Feb 1 military coup. However, observers have questioned how effectively it can influence events in the country.

While the European Union and the United States have ramped up sanctions on Myanmar's generals, the Asean bloc has struggled to form a united front.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Reuters the bloc planned to impose a new round of sanctions on the ruling generals and their economic interests in the coming days.

International Committee of the Red Cross president Peter Maurer, meanwhile, was the most senior representative of an international organisation to travel to the capital Naypyidaw to meet Gen Min Aung Hlaing, whose critics say he should be denied international recognition.

"People in Myanmar are in need of urgent assistance and protection," Mr Maurer said, according to an ICRC statement.

Yesterday, it was not immediately clear whether the Asean envoys would also meet members of a shadow government formed by ousted lawmakers - mostly from arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party - which has sought to bring anti-coup dissidents together.

"Asean diplomacy dead on arrival," Myanmar analyst David Mathieson told AFP.

"The West will likely sound support for this visit, sending clear signals to Naypyidaw their coup is succeeding," he added.

The junta has classified members of the shadow government as "terrorists", meaning that anyone speaking to them - including journalists - can be subjected to charges under counter-terrorism laws.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing attended a meeting on the crisis with the leaders of the 10-country bloc in April - his first overseas trip since he seized power.

Following that meeting, which was closed to the media, leaders issued a "five-point consensus" statement that called for the "immediate cessation of violence" and a visit to Myanmar by a regional special envoy.

But the general said in a later television interview that Myanmar was not ready to adopt the plan.

A special envoy has yet to be appointed and violence has continued across the country.

The United Nations special envoy for Myanmar, Ms Christine Schraner Burgener, was present on the sidelines of the April summit, but has yet to receive permission to travel to Myanmar.

She said last week that she had been told by the junta that now was "not the right time" for her to go to Myanmar.

