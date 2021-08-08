Asean envoy wants full access in Myanmar visit

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN • The Brunei diplomat appointed by Asean as its special envoy to Myanmar yesterday said he should be given full access to all parties when he visits the strife-torn country, where the military overthrew an elected government.

Speaking a few days after his appointment by the South-east Asian bloc, Mr Erywan Yusof gave no date for his visit to Myanmar, whose civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials have been detained since the Feb 1 coup.

Mr Erywan has been tasked with overseeing humanitarian aid, ending violence in Myanmar and opening dialogue between the military rulers and opponents, whose protests and civil disobedience campaign have provoked an iron-fisted response.

"The planned visit to Myanmar is in the pipeline, and what we need to do is make sure we're well-prepared when we go there, unlike the visit I had in June," Mr Erywan, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister, told reporters in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of the sultanate on the island of Borneo.

The envoy had already made one trip to Myanmar for Asean since the coup, meeting junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on June 4.

Mr Erywan yesterday said he would seek a more substantive discussion, particularly on the cessation of violence, dialogue and mediation during his next visit while emphasising the importance for him to be given full access to all parties.

He also said that efforts were taking place to help get more emergency aid into Myanmar to help the authorities battle a coronavirus outbreak.

Myanmar civil society groups have rejected his appointment, saying Asean should have consulted opponents of the junta and other parties.

The Myanmar groups said that a National Unity Government set up by opponents of the junta should also have been consulted about the appointment. It has not yet made any comment on the naming of the envoy itself.

The government has approved the appointment, state-controlled media has reported.

The United Nations and many countries have urged Asean, whose 10 members include Myanmar, to spearhead diplomatic efforts to restore stability.

Singapore's Foreign Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, said on Friday that it was too early to say how long the Asean effort to foster talks would take, adding that "political solutions, whilst essential, are difficult, and will take, in my view, prolonged negotiations and discussions".

He also said: "Therefore, I would avoid trying to put unrealistic timelines."

Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing, who has assumed the post of interim prime minister, last week pledged to hold elections in 2023.

His government says it acted within the Constitution to remove Ms Suu Kyi's government, and objects to it being called a coup. It also rejects the description of itself as a junta.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing attended an Asean meeting in April that led to a "consensus statement" that called for an immediate end to violence and the appointment of an envoy.

More than 900 people have died in Myanmar as the military seeks to crush protests against the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

