ASEAN envoy meets Myanmar minister, discusses civil war and aid access

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FILE PHOTO: Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro holds a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 22, 2026. TED ALJIBE/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Oct 30 - The Southeast Asian bloc's special envoy met Myanmar's foreign minister during a visit to the country and discussed its civil war and humanitarian access, according to official statements.

• Philippine Foreign Secretary, Ma. Teresa Lazaro, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations envoy on Myanmar, met Myanmar counterpart Tin Maung Swe in the capital Naypyitaw on Thursday

• Myanmar's army-backed government wants a normalisation of ties with ASEAN, after its leadership was barred from summits in 2021 for failure to de-escalate conflict in the wake of a military coup

• The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar on Friday said Lazaro discussed ways to restore Myanmar's original role and rights within ASEAN

• A statement from Lazaro's office on her trip made no mention of discussion of restoring Myanmar's role

• Myanmar's government in August said there was no longer a need for an ASEAN special envoy

• Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which led to a civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million

• Tin Maung Swe said Myanmar was working to implement ASEAN's five-point peace plan, in line with its national interests and sovereignty, state media said

• Lazaro had sought access to Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since she was toppled from power in the coup. Lazaro's office made no mention of a meeting

• "I asked about the situation of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the response was quite positive that she's doing well," Lazaro was quoted as saying by Philippine news outlet Bilyonaryo, which joined her on the trip REUTERS