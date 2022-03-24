Asean envoy fails to meet opposing parties in Myanmar, says progress will take time

Asean special envoy Prak Sokhonn's first trip to Myanmar ended as timorously as it had begun.

Returning home yesterday, Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that Myanmar's crisis was unlikely to be resolved while his country was Asean chair this year.

"The Myanmar issue is complicated, it needs a long time to solve," he said, echoing the message he had tried to send before setting off on Monday.

Mr Prak Sokhonn's mandate as special envoy was to facilitate dialogue among "all parties concerned", to resolve the crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar last year.

But with the junta in Naypyitaw acting as gatekeeper, there was little hope that he would be able to meet key parties opposed to the regime.

Many have either been prosecuted or branded as terrorists by the junta, which uses these same reasons to block their meetings with outsiders.

As a result, Mr Prak Sokhonn was wheeled through a series of meetings with members of the military regime, including junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, its Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin and its Minister for International Cooperation Ko Ko Hlaing.

Mr Prak Sokhonn also met members of the People's Party, a four-year-old party led by former student activist Ko Ko Gyi which did not win any seat in the November 2020 election.

The junta has nullified that election, which was won by the National League for Democracy (NLD). It intends to organise another poll under new rules widely expected to perpetuate military dominance. While this was rejected by many politicians, the People's Party has engaged with the junta.

Myanmar media said Mr Prak Sokhonn's meeting with former first lady and NLD lawmaker Su Su Lwin was cancelled at the last minute.

News of the meeting had earlier generated concern that the junta would use it as a fig leaf for the persecution of political opponents.

NLD said 645 of its members have been detained as at March 14. This includes 92 MPs as well as state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is facing more than a dozen charges, including corruption.