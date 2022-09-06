As PAS cries for Malay unity before Malaysia's GE15, Umno response remains lukewarm

PETALING JAYA - Calls to revive Malay-Muslim cooperation under a Muafakat Nasional alliance ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15) are getting louder, but with the most vociferous calls coming mostly from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

The response from ruling party Umno's top leaders has been lukewarm, while Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has yet to make an outright decision.

At the 68th PAS muktamar (general assembly) over the weekend in Alor Setar, the party declared that the Muafakat pact - made in 2019 between the Islamist party and Umno - was still intact and might feature in the upcoming GE15.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan was unimpressed.

He said there had been many attempts to reconcile with PAS since the Umno general assembly in 2020, but PAS had repeatedly issued strongly-worded statements against Umno, especially recently.

"Umno is not looking for enemies, but we are being treated as one. Any decision on this will be made by the party's top five leaders or the supreme council," he said.

On Sept 3, Umno had seemingly shut the door on the Muafakat pact, saying it was time to move on without PAS.

Umno president Zahid Hamidi said the collaboration PAS offered was a superficial one and did not take into account the needs of the people.

Kedah's Barisan Nasional chapter poured cold water on the PAS battle cry of ummah unity for the upcoming GE15.

Its communication chief Datuk Shaful Hazizy said PAS could not have the best of both worlds by working with both Umno and Bersatu at the same time.

"Stop creating a narrative that PAS is a party fighting for the unity of ummah (Muslim community) by bringing all Malay political parties together," he said.

"By joining Perikatan Nasional in the Johor and Melaka state elections, you have killed the charter of Muafakat Nasional. PAS should just focus on its cooperation with allies within the Perikatan coalition."

However, senior Umno leader and Cabinet minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa believes Umno should continue working with PAS, which controls the state governments in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said PAS had adopted a strategic decision to continue cooperating with Umno and Barisan Nasional at the muktamar.

"Strategies for GE15 should be effective, not based on emotions or self-interest. We must have a winning formula. Expediting the election for any other reason would be a kamikaze move for Umno," he said, adding that Umno's top priority was Malay unity.

"The core must be based on solid Malay politics," added the communications minister. "Umno should not enter GE15 without strengthening Malay unity, let alone try to go solo."