BANGKOK - Tammy (not her real name) has been counting down the days to the end of her 14-day quarantine. She finds herself unable to eat or sleep and, more often than not, feels stressed out.

Five of her 10 household members have come down with Covid-19, including her 72-year-old mother, who is severely ill. The rest who do not have the virus, like Tammy, 26, have been in isolation for the past week.