MALAYSIA’S MCO 3.0: News analysis
As confusion reigns, Malaysia still chasing effective Covid-19 response
A third surge of Covid-19 infections has prompted Malaysia's government to impose another shutdown this week, amid public outcry that it has mismanaged the crisis. The Straits Times looks at the Covid-19 response in Malaysia so far and its impact on daily life.
This time last year, Malaysia began to reintroduce social activities while interstate travel came a month later, after what was heralded as a swift and effective response to the pandemic.
But in recent days, the country recorded the highest mortality rate so far of 170 in a week, and breached 600 intensive care unit (ICU) patients for the first time since the outbreak began.