Anxiety of being stuck in car for six hours amid rising waters

Nadirah H. Rodzi Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
Updated
Published
December 23, 2021 at 5:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Lost. Overwhelmed. Disappointed.

It was 3am on Saturday, and I had been stuck in my car on the Federal Highway for six hours as flooding caused parts of the expressway to be shut.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 23, 2021, with the headline Anxiety of being stuck in car for six hours amid rising waters. Subscribe