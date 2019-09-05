Anwar's aide yet to surrender to police over armed riot case

Mr Farhash Wafa Salvador, the political secretary to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim, has yet to surrender himself to Malaysian police after being named as a suspect in an armed riot that took place last Saturday.

"We urge him to immediately come forward to assist us in our investigations," said Selangor crime investigation department police chief Fadzil Ahmat yesterday. He said the whereabouts of Perak PKR chief Farhash remained unknown despite him claiming in a short media statement late on Tuesday that he was willing to give his full cooperation if needed.

Three suspects involved in the riot, allegedly masterminded by Mr Farhash, surrendered to the police yesterday.

Mr Fadzil said the trio - aged between 26 and 35 - turned up at 11.40am at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters.

"All three work as Thai kickboxing coaches. They're being remanded under Section 148 of the Penal Code," he said, referring to the act of possessing weapons at a riot.

The violence stemmed from an incident last Saturday at the Arena All Stars sports complex in Ampang, where a scuffle took place after one of the suspects shoved the face of a man, believed to be a 29-year-old boxing coach, when they ran into each other during a Thai kickboxing tournament.

That led to a commotion which escalated into a full-on attack on the victim when he exited the premises and headed to the motorcycle parking area outside the building. He was assaulted by a group of 10 men armed with knives, helmets and chairs.

This is not the first time Mr Farhash Wafa Salvador (above) has landed himself in hot water with the authorities. On July 16, he and two other people were arrested to facilitate investigations into the circulation of sexually explicit video clips which allegedly featured PKR deputy president Azmin Ali with former PKR youth leader Haziq Aziz.

Police said the victim suffered injuries all over his body.

According to checks by the police, one of the suspects who gave himself up possessed several drug-related records and was wanted by Cheras district police.

Mr Farhash, 37, was named as a suspect on Tuesday.

He had earlier dismissed rumours that he was involved in a fight after a text message went viral, claiming that he had punched a man after losing a court case to him.

This is not the first time he has landed himself in hot water with the authorities.

On July 16, Mr Farhash and two other people were arrested to facilitate investigations into the circulation of sexually explicit video clips which allegedly featured PKR deputy president Azmin Ali with former PKR youth leader Haziq Aziz.

They were picked up near Johor Baru and remanded for four days.

Mr Farhash has denied any involvement in circulating the clips and called on Datuk Seri Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, to resign "if the evidence is overwhelmingly against him".

His arrest, together with several others in relation to the gay sex video scandal, put the rivalry within PKR - between factions led by Datuk Seri Anwar and Mr Azmin - in the spotlight.