Anwar's aide arrested over gay sex video

The political secretary to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim has been arrested in connection with the gay sex video scandal that has roiled Malaysian politics since the clips first surfaced last month.

Mr Farhash Mubarak was picked up by police in Johor on Tuesday, and has been remanded until Saturday.

Another six suspects had been arrested on Sunday, including former PKR youth leader Haziq Aziz, who had confessed to being one of the two men shown in the video engaging in sexual acts. Mr Haziq has claimed that the other man in the video with him is PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali. Datuk Seri Azmin has denied being in the video, and said it is a plot from within the party to destroy his political career.

The arrests have revived tensions between rival factions in PKR, led by Datuk Seri Anwar and Mr Azmin.