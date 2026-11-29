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KUALA LUMPUR – When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Malaysia in November, he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim seemed more like old friends catching up than leaders at an official engagement.

The two shared a relaxed exchange, with Anwar joining performers in a traditional dance at the newly restored Sultan Abdul Samad Building before they shed their jackets and strolled around Kuala Lumpur’s historic centre. Macron even sang La Vie en Rose at an official luncheon during his two-day visit – when he does not often sing at public engagements.