Commentary
Anwar’s a tough act to follow on diplomacy. But will that win votes in Malaysia?
- Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's decades of political experience and international relationships have given him diplomatic stature that few Malaysian political rivals can match.
- But his diplomatic flair has its limitations, with some of his foreign policy statements drawing scrutiny over judgement and follow-through.
- With economic concerns dominating voters' priorities, Anwar must show that his international standing can deliver tangible domestic benefits ahead of the next general election.
AI generated
KUALA LUMPUR – When French President Emmanuel Macron visited Malaysia in November, he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim seemed more like old friends catching up than leaders at an official engagement.
The two shared a relaxed exchange, with Anwar joining performers in a traditional dance at the newly restored Sultan Abdul Samad Building before they shed their jackets and strolled around Kuala Lumpur’s historic centre. Macron even sang La Vie en Rose at an official luncheon during his two-day visit – when he does not often sing at public engagements.