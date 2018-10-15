Anwar sworn in as Port Dickson MP, marking official return to Malaysian politics

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Monday (Oct 15), two days after he cruised to victory in the Port Dickson by-election.

The de facto leader of ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) garnered 72 per cent of the vote last Saturday.

This is the third time he is returning to Parliament in a tumultuous political career that saw him jailed twice. He was released in May after a royal pardon.

Now that the 71-year-old former deputy prime minister has been sworn in as an MP, he is a step closer to fulfilling the agreement by PH to eventually make him Malaysia's eighth prime minister, after Tun Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Anwar arrived at around 9.40am on Monday, wearing a set of black baju melayu and songkok, and accompanied by his daughter Nurul Nuha Anwar.

The Port Dickson seat was won by a Parti Keadilan Rakyat lawmaker in the May general elections. He vacated his seat last month to trigger the by-election.