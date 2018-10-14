Anwar sweeps aside rivals with big win

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim stormed to victory in the Port Dickson by-election yesterday, garnering 72 per cent of the vote and cementing his position as the country's next prime minister.

The de facto leader of ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) also proved his mettle by winning with a majority of 23,560 votes, exceeding that of previous MP Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who had won the parliamentary seat in the May general election by a margin of 17,710 votes.

"This victory is an important milestone and a vote of confidence for the Pakatan Harapan government and the reform agenda and the Prime Minister personally," said Datuk Seri Anwar at a press conference after the results were announced last night.

The 71-year-old former deputy prime minister said he would be sworn in tomorrow, bringing him a step closer to fulfilling the agreement by PH to eventually make him Malaysia's eighth prime minister.

Professor James Chin, a political analyst at the University of Tasmania's Asia Institute, said: "Anwar will be entering Parliament with his reputation as PM-in-waiting intact. He will be seen as a heavyweight and will be on track to take over from Tun Mahathir in two years' time."

Voting got off to a damp, sluggish start yesterday morning, with the light drizzle keeping constituents home and away from the 32 polling centres in the district.



Mr Anwar, with wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, getting ready to speak to the media after getting a full

pardon on May 16. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



ANWAR'S POLITICAL CAREER

1974: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, then an Islamic youth leader, is detained for leading an anti-government protest. He spends 20 months in jail. 1982: He shocks supporters by joining Umno at the invitation of Prime Minister and Umno president Mahathir Mohamad. 1983: Becomes Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, the start of his meteoric rise up government ranks. 1991: Made Minister of Finance. 1993: Promoted to Deputy Prime Minister. Sept 2, 1998: Sacked from Cabinet posts and later expelled from Umno. Sept 20, 1998: Tens of thousands of his supporters take to the streets, calling for Tun Dr Mahathir to resign. Mr Anwar is arrested at home.

Sept 29, 1998: He turns up in court with a black eye (above), after being beaten by police chief Abdul Rahim Noor. Pleads not guilty to charges of corruption and sodomy, which he says were politically motivated. April 1999: Sentenced to six years' jail for corruption. August 2000: Sentenced to nine years' jail for sodomy. September 2004: He is released after the Federal Court acquits him of the sodomy charge. But his corruption conviction means he is banned from politics for five years. March 2008: Malaysia's opposition wins five states in the general election and denies Barisan Nasional (BN) its two-thirds majority in Parliament. June 2008: His former aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan lodges a police report claiming he was sodomised by Mr Anwar. August 2008: Wins Permatang Pauh by-election after his wife vacates the seat for him to contest. Returns to Parliament as leader of the opposition. January 2012: The High Court acquits Mr Anwar of second sodomy charge. May 2013: Leads Pakatan Rakyat to win 51 per cent of the popular vote in the election. But BN wins more parliamentary seats and retains control. March 2014: Court of Appeal overturns High Court ruling, sentencing Mr Anwar to five years in jail for sodomy. February 2015: Federal Court upholds conviction. September 2016: Mr Anwar and Dr Mahathir meet for the first time since 1998 and mend ties. July 2017: Mr Anwar is named de facto leader of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, with Dr Mahathir as chairman. May 2018: PH wins the general election. One week later, Mr Anwar is granted a full pardon by the King and released from prison. Hazlin Hassan and Nur Asyiqin Mohamad Salleh

Attendance picked up in the afternoon and the Election Commission said 58.2 per cent of the 68,317 eligible voters had cast their votes yesterday.

This was the highest turnout for a by-election since the May election, but still fell short of the 70 per cent target hoped for by Mr Anwar's supporters. Voter fatigue and disenchantment were partly to blame.

Mr Batumalai Ranggasamy, 46, a maintenance technician, had travelled from Klang, Selangor, yesterday to cast his vote.

"You can see the polling centre is quite empty this time because people don't like this by-election (being held), and the government spending money on it," he said, referring to the estimated cost of RM3.6 million (S$1.2 million). "If you are already in power, spend money on poor people, not this."

Mr Anwar could not stand for election in May because he was in prison. He received a royal pardon after PH won federal power, allowing him to contest the Port Dickson seat that was vacated specially for him by Datuk Danyal last month.

The constituency is considered a stronghold for PH as Parti Keadilan Rakyat, which Mr Anwar leads, won it comfortably in the last three general elections.

Yesterday's seven-cornered fight saw Mr Anwar's main rivals - former air force officer Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of Parti Islam SeMalaysia and former Umno vice-president Isa Samad, who was Negeri Sembilan's menteri besar for 22 years - trail far behind, collecting only 7,456 and 4,230 votes respectively.

Tan Sri Isa and the remaining independent candidates will lose their deposits after failing to secure at least one-eighth of the votes cast. They are Mr Anwar's former aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan, who lodged the sodomy complaint that landed Mr Anwar in jail in 2015, Ms Lau Seck Yan, Mr Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Mr Kan Chee Yuen.

After the results were announced, Ms Lau said she hoped "PD will be transformed as promised in so many ways", using the common moniker for the seaside town.

Many hope that with Mr Anwar as their MP and future prime minister, proper development will finally reach Port Dickson. "It is good that Anwar Ibrahim wins as he is from the ruling government, so he would have the funds to develop PD. That is what everyone in PD wants," said Ms Laili Sulaiman, 54, who owns a shop selling scarves.