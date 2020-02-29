Anwar says Pakatan Harapan has the numbers to form Malaysia's government

KUALA LUMPUR - President of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Anwar Ibrahim remains confident his coalition has sufficient support to form a government.

The Prime Minister candidate for the Pakatan Harapan pact, which has 92 lawmakers in the 222-seat Parliament, said in a tweet late Friday (Feb 28) that he had the backing of MPs from rival parties as well.

"All the MPs pledging for me have done so as individuals. I know for a fact that some of the MPs on the 'other side' are unhappy that their party leaders have stolen their voice," he said.

His announcement came after news emerged that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin was the front runner to be the country's next prime minister, after securing support from former ruling party Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

Tan Sri Muhyiddin is said to have secured at least 129 MPs, well over the minium 112 required for a simple majority.

Datuk Seri Anwar however insisted last night that he is still in the running for the top job.

"Pakatan Harapan has the numbers. Let's see out this democratic process," he tweeted.

Malaysia has been in political turmoil since Monday, when Bersatu and 11 lawmakers from PKR left PH, leaving the coalition without a majority in Parliament.

The King, Sultan Abdullah Ri-ayatuddin Ahmad Shah said on Friday that he would meet with party chiefs to give them an opportunity to present potential candidates who could be appointed prime minister.