Anwar’s foray into Perak swing state prompts tactical changes by PH

KUALA LUMPUR - Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim’s move to contest a parliamentary seat in northern Perak at next month’s general election against Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, looks set to lead to more tactical changes by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the crucial swing state.
Datuk Seri Anwar’s PH coalition aims to reclaim the state after losing it during the 2020 Sheraton Move, which saw the federal and Perak state governments fall following defections.
Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, a lawmaker from Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), said he is shifting from Melaka to Perak to wrest the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
“Yes, Ahmad Zahid has held the seat for a while and he is Umno president and was deputy prime minister. So I must work very hard,” Mr Shamsul was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times on Oct 22.
Zahid’s majority in 2013 was only 2,108, and it would have been just 1,012 in 2018 if Parti Islam seMalaysia (PAS) and PKR had not split the votes.
Mr Shamsul emerged as a “giant killer” in the 2013 general election after defeating then Melaka chief minister Mohd Ali Rustam.
Perak is one of only three states that will hold state legislative elections in the Nov 19 general election. It has 10 per cent of the 222 parliamentary seats in Malaysia.
PH had previously won the Perak legislative elections in 2018, but the state government collapsed due to defections.
There are 59 seats in the state assembly, with Umno currently holding 25, Bersatu five, PAS three and Pakatan Harapan, comprising the Democratic Action Party, Amanah and PKR, 23. Parti Bangsa Malaysia, led by former Bersatu MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, and an independent hold the remaining two seats.
Mr Anwar - who is PKR president - had announced his candidacy for the Tambun parliamentary seat during PH’s national convention, which was held in Perak last week.
Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin on Oct 22 dismissed Mr Anwar’s move, describing the PKR president’s confidence as a case of having more “bark than bite.”
Perak Barisan Nasional chairman Saarani Mohamad said the Umno-led coalition is prepared to fight all the “giants” who are gunning for the state for the general election.
“Those giants will awaken our election machinery to fight and ‘kill’ them,” he said on Monday.
Datuk Seri Faizal last week made fun of Mr Anwar in a video he posted online, teaching him how to speak the local dialect correctly.
The former Perak menteri besar hinted on Monday that he may not be defending his state seat of Chenderiang, which would mean that he is not looking to be reappointed as menteri besar.
“I have experience as a state assemblyman and menteri besar. I don’t want to be like other parties which are fighting for the menteri besar position.”
Political scientist Wong Chin Huat said that Mr Anwar’s candidacy in Tambun - a Malay-majority constituency south of Ipoh and seen as an Umno stronghold - showed that his coalition is serious about returning to power in Perak.
“Having the coalition’s prime ministerial candidate contest in Perak, Harapan sent a strong signal that Perak is a front-line state.”
“Not only would he campaign more frequently in neighbouring constituencies, but the national attention he brings to Tambun and Perak would also produce the ‘Hawthorne effect’ - that local voters feel that they are important and become more enthusiastic about the election and more likely to vote for him,” he said.
“It may also produce the ‘coat-tail effect’, causing the support he enjoys to spill over to Harapan’s state constituency candidates in Tambun and other candidates in Perak,” Dr Wong was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news website.
The Hawthorne effect is where individuals adjust their behaviour as a result of being observed.
A Bagan Datuk voter who wanted to be known only as Kumar told The Straits Times: “A strong candidate from PH could give a very strong challenge to Zahid.”
“In the previous general election, he used his position as deputy prime minister to mobilise massive election machinery with lots of goodies. Despite all of that, his majority was only around 5,000.”
This time around, Mr Kumar said, many voters feel that Zahid, who is facing 47 graft charges, forced the election to save himself from being sent to jail, and this could work against him.
Disgraced former prime minister and former Umno president Najib Razak began a 12-year jail term in August after being convicted in the first of several cases linked to the misappropriation of billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB.