Anwar’s foray into Perak swing state prompts tactical changes by PH

KUALA LUMPUR - Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim’s move to contest a parliamentary seat in northern Perak at next month’s general election against Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, looks set to lead to more tactical changes by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the crucial swing state.

Datuk Seri Anwar’s PH coalition aims to reclaim the state after losing it during the 2020 Sheraton Move, which saw the federal and Perak state governments fall following defections.

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, a lawmaker from Anwar’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), said he is shifting from Melaka to Perak to wrest the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat from Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Yes, Ahmad Zahid has held the seat for a while and he is Umno president and was deputy prime minister. So I must work very hard,” Mr Shamsul was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times on Oct 22.

Zahid’s majority in 2013 was only 2,108, and it would have been just 1,012 in 2018 if Parti Islam seMalaysia (PAS) and PKR had not split the votes.

Mr Shamsul emerged as a “giant killer” in the 2013 general election after defeating then Melaka chief minister Mohd Ali Rustam.

Perak is one of only three states that will hold state legislative elections in the Nov 19 general election. It has 10 per cent of the 222 parliamentary seats in Malaysia.

PH had previously won the Perak legislative elections in 2018, but the state government collapsed due to defections.

There are 59 seats in the state assembly, with Umno currently holding 25, Bersatu five, PAS three and Pakatan Harapan, comprising the Democratic Action Party, Amanah and PKR, 23. Parti Bangsa Malaysia, led by former Bersatu MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, and an independent hold the remaining two seats.

Mr Anwar - who is PKR president - had announced his candidacy for the Tambun parliamentary seat during PH’s national convention, which was held in Perak last week.

Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin on Oct 22 dismissed Mr Anwar’s move, describing the PKR president’s confidence as a case of having more “bark than bite.”