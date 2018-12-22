Anwar: My daughter tired of 'deception'

KUALA LUMPUR • The president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, yesterday stood by his daughter's move this week to quit all party and government posts, saying MP Nurul Izzah Anwar was tired of the political games she saw in the last nine months.

Mr Anwar, the prime-minister-in-waiting in the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH), said Ms Nurul was "sick and tired of the deception and machinations of those who are far more interested in playing politics instead of focusing on helping the rakyat (people) they purport to serve."

Ms Nurul, 38, retained her PKR vice-presidency by a huge margin in its internal polls last month.

She shocked many Malaysians by resigning from all party and government posts this week, without detailing her reasons.

She was also head of PKR in her home state of Penang and chairman of the government's Technical and Vocational Education Training Empowerment Committee.

PH won the general election seven months ago, with Ms Nurul as a prime mover in ensuring the alliance gelled together in the two months prior to the polls.

Mr Anwar gave one example of the political games as "the people's disillusionment caused by the recent switching of parties by MPs to save their 'political skins' or to 'shore up power for nefarious ends'."

He did not mention names but three former Umno MPs have joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the political vehicle of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Anwar, referring to Ms Nurul's resignation, also said it is "an indictment of certain individuals within the party leadership ranks whose deceptive platitudes place individual greed above party unity", in what could be seen as a slight on PKR's deputy president Azmin Ali, who has fallen out with the Anwar family.

Ms Nurul has said she will continue her work as MP of Permatang Pauh constituency in Penang.