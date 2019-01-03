Anwar: Give Mahathir space to lead govt over agreed time

PETALING JAYA • Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must be given the space to lead the government for the duration their coalition agreed on, his designated successor, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president tweeted this yesterday after what he said was an hour-long meeting with the Prime Minister, The Star reported.

"Tun M must be given the space to lead the government for the duration that we agreed upon," Mr Anwar wrote, pledging full support for their Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Before the 14th general election on May 9 last year, the PH component parties, which include PKR and Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), agreed that if the coalition won, Dr Mahathir would be the PM for two years before handing over the reins to Mr Anwar.

Dr Mahathir has said he would keep his word as he is "only a temporary PM", despite calls from within PPBM that he keep the post until the next general election.

In a second tweet, Mr Anwar said he and Dr Mahathir agreed on "the same strategies regarding Singapore", and on the Malaysian economy, especially with regard to "poverty and inequality".

It was not clear what the strategies referred to are.

Separately, Dr Mahathir wrote on his blog, Chedet, on Tuesday that public complaints against those who abuse the rule of law - be it rulers or ministers - are legitimate and do not breach any law, and should not be construed as sedition.