Anwar expects jailing of Najib to give PH coalition a polls boost

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim expects the imprisonment of former prime minister Najib Razak to give his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition a boost in what he said will likely be his final election.

The long-serving opposition leader, 75, said he plans to campaign on the issue in a vote that could be held as soon as this year, putting forth to Malaysians that corruption among the country's most powerful figures will no longer be tolerated.

Datuk Seri Anwar also said during an interview on Friday that Najib's political career has probably ended for the foreseeable future, and a royal pardon is unlikely to come soon as he still faces trials on other charges.

Najib, 69, began serving time in prison from last Tuesday after Malaysia's top court upheld his 2020 conviction for corruption in relation to 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a troubled state fund from which billions were siphoned.

"This has probably broken the taboo that corrupt leaders would remain untouched," said Mr Anwar, who spent years in prison himself on charges that he said were trumped up. "This is a positive development for the opposition to showcase that if you want a clean government, if you want good governance, then this is an opportunity."

Even with his imprisonment, Najib retains widespread popularity and deep influence in the ruling Umno.

The party remains committed to holding elections as soon as possible to take advantage of a better-than-expected economy and a fractured opposition, a senior ruling party official said last week.

The government said on Friday that it will bring forward the unveiling of its annual budget, giving Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob more leeway to call an election this year should he decide to do so, though Mr Anwar downplayed the notion.

"I'm not sure, after this conviction" and Najib's subsequent jailing, he said, adding that he believes most of Datuk Seri Ismail's Cabinet would rather wait.

"I don't think it is going to be that easy to have it early, which means some time in the first quarter of next year."

Speaking about Najib, Mr Anwar recalled how during his own time in prison, he was made to sleep on the floor, though he believes Najib will get better treatment.

But doing time will not be easy for someone used to "seven-star treatment", he said. "It's going to be tough," said Mr Anwar.

"Even if you're given relatively good treatment, it is certainly going to be bad because there's going to be no croissants in the morning."

Mr Anwar has had a storied political career in which he seemed poised to become prime minister on more than one occasion.

He was seen as former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's successor in the 1990s before he was fired in the wake of the Asian financial crisis, after which he spent six years in prison on convictions for abuse of power and sodomy.

He then joined hands with Dr Mahathir to win the 2018 election, only to see his old rival fail to honour a promise to step aside, before the government unravelled.

This time around, Mr Anwar said he was unlikely to seek any such alliance ahead of the polls, though he did not rule out broadening his coalition if it wins and is invited to form the government.

With Umno back in power, Mr Anwar has faced repeated challenges to his leadership after a poor showing for his Parti Keadilan Rakyat in recent local polls.

Still, he was optimistic about the party's chances in a general election that must be held by September next year. Earlier this year, he secured his hold over the party after winning an unopposed bid for presidency.

While that retains his chance to become prime minister, he acknowledged that should he fail to do so, it would be his final election.

"There is that likelihood because of my age and my confidence that there are five or six leaders emerging," he said.

"Give a chance to Anwar to prove, and then surrender power to the younger team to continue the mission. I think that's how I see it."

Mr Anwar, at his party's election convention yesterday, said the election machinery of the Pakatan Harapan opposition alliance that he leads will be prepared and well-oiled by October to face the general election.

BLOOMBERG