Anwar denies sexual harassment claim by former staff member

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim yesterday denied a claim of sexual harassment by a male former staff member that emerged just ahead of his party's annual convention.

Datuk Seri Anwar released a statement refuting the allegation, calling it "baseless slander".

This came after a Facebook page with a video and purported statutory declaration by one Muhammad Yusoff Rawther went viral on Wednesday.

Mr Anwar, president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), has been accused of indecent exposure at his office in Petaling Jaya in October last year. He was campaigning for a parliamentary seat in Port Dickson, after his release from prison in May the same year, following Pakatan Harapan's (PH) win in the general election. He won the by-election and is now the MP for Port Dickson.

A police report has been lodged against Mr Yusoff, 26, with Mr Anwar's lawyer, Mr Ramkarpal Singh, issuing a letter of demand for a retraction within seven days.

Mr Anwar said in the statement: "This move is a trick to degrade my image on the cusp of Keadilan's 14th national congress and the country's leadership power transition process."

Mr Anwar is slated to take over from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Malaysia's next prime minister under a deal agreed among PH leaders before the general election.

PKR's annual convention opened in Melaka yesterday and runs to Sunday. PKR has been riven by infighting between factions loyal to Mr Anwar and to the party's deputy president Azmin Ali. The latest allegation against Mr Anwar is seen as being timed to cause embarrassment just ahead of the party event.

Both men announced a reconciliation on Wednesday, after the allegation against Mr Anwar surfaced.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Anwar said: "The level of gutter politics in this country... (has) become a culture and is disgusting."

This marks the third time the 72-year-old politician has been accused of indecent acts by a former male employee.

Mr Anwar has been imprisoned twice during the past two decades for sodomy, charges which he had vehemently denied and maintained were politically motivated.

Datuk Seri Azmin, meanwhile, was also linked to a sex video scandal involving a male PKR member five months ago. He has denied the allegation that he was the individual caught on tape.

Mr Yusoff described the alleged incident with Mr Anwar as "vile, insidious, morally repugnant and criminal in nature", asserting that it "has left me traumatised and disturbed to an extent".

Mr Anwar said that on the date of the alleged harassment, he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election and had a packed schedule. "This is politics… It requires tenacity of purpose, courage of conviction to move on with a bigger agenda," he said on the sidelines of PKR's congress.