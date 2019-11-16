Anwar-Azmin tussle hits PKR Youth wing, Sarawak

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders in Sarawak yesterday said its annual state party convention next week has been cancelled, to protest against the withdrawal of an invitation for deputy president Azmin Ali to open the Youth wing's meeting, in an escalation of the tussle between party chief Anwar Ibrahim and his rival, Datuk Seri Azmin.

But PKR's director of state conventions Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad - aligned with Datuk Seri Anwar's faction - said in a statement later that the Sarawak meeting next Saturday would go on without these leaders.

A statement signed by almost all the Sarawak PKR leaders said they wanted the party leadership to resolve the issue regarding the Youth wing's invitation to Mr Azmin, 55.

"If the crisis is not handled immediately by the party leadership, it will only result in a deeper crisis and division in PKR," said party leaders from Sarawak, which is led by state chairman Baru Bian, who supports Mr Azmin. The statement was signed by all state PKR leaders, except for the state Youth chief, who has said he supports the move to invite Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Mr Anwar's wife.

The latest tit-for-tat between the Anwar and Azmin factions added fresh fuel to their years-long fight over control of PKR, which today has 50 MPs in the federal Parliament-the biggest block of lawmakers.

The party's Youth wing this week withdrew an invitation for Mr Azmin to open its congress on Dec 6, and invited instead Mr Anwar's wife. The move is seen as a clear snub against Mr Azmin, as the deputy president traditionally opens the wing's annual meeting.

Mr Anwar, 72, yesterday chastised Mr Azmin for saying there were "hidden hands" that stopped the Youth wing from inviting him.

Mr Azmin and his faction have boycotted PKR's leadership meetings including that of the political bureau where key decisions are made.

Mr Anwar told reporters in Terengganu yesterday: "The decision (over the Youth meeting) was made by the political bureau and also by the central leadership council... this was the decision made by the party's leadership in its monthly meeting."

Mr Amir Fareed Rahim, strategy director from political risk consultancy KRA Group, said: "The cancellation of the Sarawak convention is a tit-for-tat move between the two camps, which reinforces the already existing battle lines. Reconciliation seems elusive, given the recent exchanges between the two camps."

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution told Malaysiakini news site that Sarawak's Mr Baru should start attending the leadership meetings. "This is why we recommend attending meetings. By attending meetings, we can level everything on the table," he said.