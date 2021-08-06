Anwar and Zahid step up drive against embattled Premier

Plans for a video campaign to chip away at support for the embattled Malaysian Prime Minister have been hatched by factions aligned to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the president of Umno.

Senior politicians aligned to both factions said the two leaders have agreed to marshal their elected representatives from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and Umno to prepare short video clips that will clearly state their opposition to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.