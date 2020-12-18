Anwar allies call on PH to focus on uniting for polls instead

Allies of Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim yesterday called on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to stop "wasting time" after spending over three months trying to entice "opportunistic" government MPs to its camp in a bid to wrest power from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Despite Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar claiming a now widely mocked "strong, formidable and convincing" majority of federal lawmakers on Sept 23, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling pact has remained intact and on Tuesday passed Budget 2021, ensuring no loss of supply for Tan Sri Muhyiddin.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara want their PH coalition to focus on uniting the opposition ahead of a general election expected next year, having seen "opportunistic government backbenchers exploiting PH for their own private benefit to get more and more lucrative deals" from the PN administration.

"The budget vote on Tuesday has taught us not to lose our energy on seeking the mirage of more than 111 MPs based only on PH's core of 92 MPs. Not a single government backbencher voted with PH, including those who allegedly support Datuk Seri Anwar.

"Clearly these government backbenchers are adept at playing political games to gain maximum leverage from the PN government," DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said in a joint statement.

They added that PH must accept "the need for a political reset to focus on uniting our friends among the opposition MPs (and) put aside past baggage so that PH can expand to PH Plus with a formidable force of 108 MPs... as a solid grouping, anything is still possible."

The failure to defeat the budget, despite PN having only a narrow majority in the 220-strong Parliament, has led to growing calls for new leadership in the opposition, especially from Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal's Parti Warisan Sabah.

This recalls unsuccessful efforts earlier this year by DAP and Amanah to coax Mr Anwar to support his nemesis Mahathir Mohamad's bid to reclaim the premiership after defections toppled the PH government in February.

A compromise proposal for then Sabah Chief Minister Shafie to be nominated was also rejected by PKR.

Instead, Mr Anwar courted disgruntled Umno MPs unhappy at having to play second fiddle in the PN coalition to leaders in Prime Minister Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

But DAP and Amanah have repeatedly insisted that PH should not form a government with "kleptocrat MPs", particularly Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and ousted premier Najib Razak who face dozens of graft charges.

PKR vice-president Xavier Jayakumar though has called for PH to rally behind Mr Anwar, saying he "was the sole leader who took it upon himself to fight and bring down the PN government".

But DAP and Amanah's call won the support of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Wilfred Tangau, who said that "PH Plus must boldly admit its core strategic mistake" of "focusing on recapturing federal power with defections" when what was needed was "a parliamentary opposition leader who can form and lead a functioning shadow Cabinet" ahead of the next election.

Although elections are not due until 2023, Umno - the largest party in government - wants polls held as soon as the ongoing wave of coronavirus infections is contained, as it believes it can resume ruling after a fresh vote.