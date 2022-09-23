Anwar against holding election at year end during monsoon

BANGKOK - Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is against holding the general election towards the end of the year, citing annual monsoon floods that have left tens of thousands of people homeless in the past.

"The priority is to settle this and deal with the flood problem before the end of the year, and after that, have the elections," said Datuk Seri Anwar, who was speaking to journalists at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand in Bangkok on Thursday.

At the height of the monsoon season in December 2021, some 60,000 people took shelter in relief centres, with at least 54 deaths recorded.

This time, several Malaysian states such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang are expected to be lashed by heavy rain from November to early 2023 during the north-east monsoon season, according to the meteorological department.

The alert comes amid widespread speculation that Parliament could be dissolved as soon as October, after the tabling of the 2023 Budget on Oct 7.

The 15th General Election is not due until September 2023, but Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob faces pressure from other Umno party members, including party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who are pushing for snap polls.

PM Ismail said last Saturday that the country is "very close" to holding the next general election and he will soon be meeting top party members - including Zahid, who faces corruption charges - to set a date for the election.

Mr Anwar, touching on a range of issues on Thursday, said there are ongoing talks about working with other parties.

"We have to discuss the parameters and principles, I don't think I will go for a coalition just for political expediency," said Mr Anwar, who is leader of the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

He noted that potential coalition members must be committed to democratic reforms and stamping out corruption.

When asked if he would be open to a coalition with any faction of Umno should the ruling party split, Mr Anwar said it depends on whether they "subscribe to the old obsolete racial policies of Umno".

He added that he was in Thailand to meet some leaders to discuss issues involving both countries, including "the south", but did not elaborate on the topics.

Thailand's restive deep south, which borders Malaysia, has been wrecked by a decades-long separatist insurgency and in August was hit by multiple bomb and arson attacks.

"I don't represent the government, but I am concerned for peaceful, amicable resolution of conflict," said Mr Anwar.