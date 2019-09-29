Anti-totalitarianism day: No permits for S'pore assemblies

No permits will be granted for any assemblies in Singapore to mark Global Anti-Totalitarianism Day, the Singapore Police Force said yesterday.

In a statement, a police spokesman said the police will not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate the political causes of other countries.

"Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore have to abide by our laws. Action will be taken against those who break the law. This may include termination of visa or work passes," the spokesman added.

"At the Speakers' Corner, only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are allowed to participate in assemblies without a permit, subject to the conditions in the Speakers' Corner rules."

Hong Kong protesters had called on the world to mark Global Anti-Totalitarianism Day today, with solidarity events planned in Paris, Berlin, Taipei, New York, Kiev and London.