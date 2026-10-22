Anti-scam action sees US$1b in Cambodia’s Prince Group assets frozen; 29 Interpol notices sought

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The Cambodian authorities have initiated procedures to request Interpol Red Notices for at least 29 other individuals who have fled overseas.

The Cambodian authorities announced that they have frozen assets worth almost US$1 billion (S$1.28 billion) linked to Prince Group, while seeking assistance from Interpol to locate 29 alleged ringleaders who have fled abroad in connection with ongoing investigations into technology-based fraud and money laundering.

Senior Minister Chhay Sinarith, permanent vice-chairman and Head of the Secretariat of Cambodia’s Commission for Combating Technology-enabled Scams (CCTC), also referred to as the Commission for Combating Online Scams, told The Post on Oct 21 that investigators had identified 198 companies linked to Prince Group, including 98 that were registered in the kingdom and another 100 operating overseas.

He noted that due to the scale and complexity of the case, which involves an extensive corporate network with operations both inside and outside Cambodia, the investigation has been under way for several months.

According to Sinarith, the Cambodian authorities have identified Prince founder Chen Zhi and his associates as key suspects in the case. The courts are continuing their investigations into Prince Group over charges of aggravated fraud committed by an organised group and aggravated money laundering.

He said the accused had allegedly used buildings and casino premises operating under the names of Prince Group-affiliated companies to conceal online scam operations.

So far, Cambodian courts have issued arrest warrants for 32 accused individuals and placed four others under judicial supervision. Investigators are also working to identify five additional suspects and trace assets believed to be connected to the alleged criminal activities.

Sinarith confirmed that six alleged ringleaders – Chen Zhi, Li Song, Liu Yin, Eng Dara, Eang Soklim and Huang Ron – had been arrested and referred to the courts for further legal proceedings.

The Cambodian authorities have initiated procedures to request Interpol Red Notices for at least 29 other individuals who have fled overseas, and are seeking international assistance to facilitate their identification and apprehension.

The CCTC head said the requests form part of Cambodia’s efforts to pursue suspects beyond its borders and strengthen international cooperation in dismantling transnational criminal networks.

He noted that investigators were working with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation , China’s Ministry of Public Security and other international partners to exchange intelligence and gather additional evidence for judicial proceedings.

Beyond pursuing suspects, the authorities are also tracing and securing assets suspected of being proceeds of crime or instruments used to facilitate fraudulent activities.

Sinarith said Cambodian courts had ordered the freezing of more than US$300 million in currency held in bank accounts, as well as other assets.

He disclosed that properties linked to the Prince Group case, including buildings, casinos, thousands of real estate properties and various movable assets, estimated to be worth nearly US$1 billion, were subject to court-ordered freezes.

The authorities are now reviewing the legal grounds and supporting evidence to determine how the assets should be managed pending further judicial decisions.

These measures could include placing the properties under temporary state administration or transferring them into permanent state ownership.

The current freezes do not constitute final confiscation, and any permanent seizures remain subject to judicial review and the outcome of legal proceedings.

The latest disclosures concerning Prince Group come as the Cambodian government continues its nationwide campaign against technology-based fraud, targeting not only scam compounds and their operators but also the financial networks that sustain criminal activities.

According to figures provided by Sinarith to The Post, the Cambodian authorities investigated 910 locations associated with online scam activities between July 2025 and the end of September 2026, including all 86 major scam centres identified during the campaign.

Over the same period, law enforcement agencies referred 529 cases to the courts, while 5,778 accused individuals of multiple nationalities were charged and ordered detained pending further investigation.

The authorities also identified 28 casino locations as being implicated in criminal activities, with investigations continuing into suspected illegal operations conducted under the cover of casinos or other licenced businesses.

In parallel, the Cambodian authorities processed the repatriation of 22,892 foreign nationals from 40 countries who were found at locations associated with illegal operations.

Sinarith explained that many of these individuals had been deceived or lured by criminal syndicates, while others had violated Cambodian immigration laws.

He said their repatriation was conducted in accordance with immigration legislation and international humanitarian standards.

The government’s crackdown has placed an increasing emphasis on combating money laundering and disrupting the financial infrastructure supporting online scam syndicates.

The measures are intended to secure suspected criminal proceeds, prevent the further movement of illicit funds and cut off financial resources used to sustain scam operations.

Sinarith declared that the government would continue taking stringent legal action against online fraud without easing their efforts.

The objective, he said, was to eliminate technology-based scam operations and prevent Cambodian territory from being used as a base for transnational criminal activities.

The latest revelations concerning Prince Group, particularly its network of nearly 200 affiliated companies, the substantial assets under court-ordered freezes and the pursuit of suspects overseas, highlight the expanding scope of Cambodia’s investigation into organised online fraud.

While the authorities have reported significant progress in identifying suspects, tracing assets and coordinating with international partners, the ultimate outcome of the Prince Group case remains subject to ongoing judicial proceedings and final court decisions. THE PHNOM PENH POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK