Anti-party hopping law takes effect

KUALA LUMPUR - A landmark law that bars MPs from switching political parties comes into effect on Wednesday.

The law, aimed at preventing political defections, is a key condition of a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) inked by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's administration and the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) in September 2021.

Speaking at a news conference in Parliament on Tuesday, de facto law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was quoted by The Star news daily as saying that the King has agreed that the anti-party hopping law will take effect on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in July unanimously passed the Bill more than two years after defections led to the PH federal government's collapse in 2020 and sparked a period of political instability, and two changes in government.

Under the new law, gazetted on Sept 6, a recall election or by-election will be triggered when an MP quits or jumps party.

MPs elected as independents will also lose their seats if they formally join any party.

The Bill was initially tabled in April, but a vote was deferred after MPs voiced concerns over some of its wording.

The Bill later went to a bipartisan Parliamentary Special Select Committee, which spent over two months refining it.

As it sought a broad buy-in from all the parties in Malaysia's fragmented political landscape, key exceptions were made.

MPs fired from their parties will not need to vacate their seats.

En bloc defections by a party - like that of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia whose departure from the PH government had led to its collapse - are also not covered under the new law.