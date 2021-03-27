Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar

NAYPYITAW • Myanmar anti-coup protesters staged more rallies yesterday after the military reportedly shot dead nine people a day earlier and as the World Bank warned that the country's economy could slump 10 per cent this year due to the turmoil.

In a bid to increase pressure on the junta over the Feb 1 coup, the United States and Britain have imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by the military, with Washington calling it a response to the military's "brutal repression".

Candle-lit protests took place across the country overnight including in the Mandalay and Sagaing regions, as well as in Karen and Chin states, according to media reports.

In Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, protesters marched yesterday in front of a "civil disobedience movement" banner, Mizzima news reported.

Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and installed the junta.

Ms Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party are being held in detention.

At least 320 people have been killed in the subsequent crackdown, according to figures compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

The World Bank yesterday slashed its forecast for Myanmar's economy to a 10 per cent contraction this year from the growth expected previously.

Myanmar "has been heavily affected by protests, worker strikes, and military actions; reductions in mobility; and the ongoing disruption of critical public services in addition to banking, logistics and Internet services", it said.

The US Treasury Department announced sanctions targeting Myanma Economic Holdings and Myanmar Economic Corp. Both are part of a military-controlled network that spans sectors from mining to tourism and has enriched the country's generals.

Representatives for the two entities had no immediate comment.

"These actions will specifically target those who led the coup, the economic interests of the military, and the funding streams supporting the Burmese military's brutal repression," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

In a move coordinated with the US, former colonial power Britain said it would also target Myanma Economic Holdings, citing human rights violations against civilians and its association with senior military figures.

The European Union had announced sanctions on 11 individuals on Monday and is expected to target the conglomerates soon.

But although many foreign governments have condemned the military's actions, Mr Thomas Andrews, special UN rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said the diplomatic response was slow and called for an emergency summit.

The AAPP recorded nine deaths of protesters at the hands of the security forces on Thursday.

Other media outlets reported that at least seven protesters were wounded when security forces opened fire in various places.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

The military was trying to stifle protests before Armed Forces Day today, the AAPP said.

The day commemorates the launch of armed resistance against the Japanese occupation in 1945 and typically involves military parades through the capital, Naypyitaw.

A military spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Residents said that on Thursday, soldiers raided Yangon's Mingalar Taungnyunt district and arrested people on the streets after curfew.

The residents said they heard bangs that could be either stun grenades or gunfire.

The junta has tried to justify the takeover by saying a Nov 8 election won by Ms Suu Kyi's NLD was fraudulent - an accusation that the country's Electoral Commission has rejected.

Military leaders have promised a new election, but have not set a date, and have declared a state of emergency.

At about 4am yesterday, a fire from a hurled Molotov cocktail broke out at the party headquarters of Ms Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, according to an NLD official. The party has been in disarray since the coup, with some of its elected MPs having gone into hiding.

"When the residents nearby knew about the fire, they called the fire service department to put it out... it was under control by around 5am," Mr Soe Win, an NLD member, told Agence France-Presse. Only the entrance of the office was scorched, he said.

"We have to file a complaint to the police. We do not know who did this, but it is not good at all," he said, declining to speculate on the reason for the attack.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE