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Anthony Loke to resign as Malaysia’s Transport Minister after ex-PM Najib granted house arrest

Anthony Loke said he would submit his resignation letter to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 21.

KUALA LUMPUR - DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has offered to resign as Malaysia’s Transport Minister as the party’s response to the house arrest granted to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Announcing this on Sept 19 after the party’s central executive committee meeting, Loke said the other DAP ministers would not be resigning.

He said he would submit his resignation letter to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 21.

Loke said the decision to resign from Cabinet will only involve him and not other existing DAP ministers.

“This is to ensure political stability,” he said during a press conference after a three-hour meeting at the DAP headquarters.

“Ministers come and go, the ministry wil function as usual. I will need some time because there is some outstanding work, I will discuss with the Prime Minster.

“Surely, projects that are already ongoing will continue, because the ministry won’t stop functioning,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK