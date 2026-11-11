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Anthony Loke to focus on party duties and backing Malaysia PM Anwar after Transport Ministry exit

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he is determined to stand by his decision to resign as Malaysia’s transport minister.

PUTRAJAYA – Anthony Loke will focus on strengthening the Democratic Action Party (DAP), carrying out his responsibilities as an MP and continuing to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim under Pakatan Harapan following his resignation as transport minister.

The DAP secretary-general said his resignation took effect on Nov 10 and he would cease carrying out his ministerial duties from Nov 11.

“As far as I am concerned, my resignation is already effective yesterday. I will stop my duty, beginning today,” he said during a press conference after the ministry’s monthly assembly on Nov 11.

Asked about his future priorities, Loke said his focus would be on his responsibilities as DAP secretary-general and as an MP, while continuing to support Anwar and the Pakatan Harapan administration.

On the proposed constitutional amendments, he expressed hope that both would be tabled in Parliament during the current term, before its dissolution.

He said DAP would support the amendments, adding that the matter was a collective decision of the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, when asked whether he would attend the East Coast Rail Link ceremony in December, Loke said he would attend if invited.

“If I’m invited, then I’ll attend,” he said.

Loke also said he is determined to stand by his decision to resign as transport minister, stressing that keeping one’s word is essential to maintaining public trust in politicians.

He said he did not want any ambiguity over his decision, adding that he wanted the media to report the matter accurately.

He said his decision followed the Kuala Lumpur High Court ruling concerning former prime minister Najib Razak’s application to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest. Loke had publicly stated his intention to resign nearly two months earlier.

Reflecting on public confidence in politicians, Loke said they were among the least trusted professions because people often perceived them as saying one thing and doing another.

“I want to be a politician whose words match my actions. When I say I will do something, I must carry it out. I do not want to make empty statements,” he said.

He added that while a position could be lost, credibility had to be preserved.

“Positions come and go but credibility must be upheld,” he said, explaining that the principle was taught to him by his father: when a person gives their word, they must fulfil it, even when doing so is difficult or painful.

In his farewell remarks to ministry staff members, Loke reflected on his four years at the ministry and thanked its officers and personnel for their cooperation.

He also urged the Road Transport Department to continue its enforcement against overloaded vehicles regardless of who held the ministerial post.

“This is not about the minister. This is about human lives,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK