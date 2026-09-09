Another pilot nabbed in Malaysian police probe of international drug trafficking ring

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The first pilot was detained at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

PETALING JAYA - A second pilot has been arrested in the ongoing investigation of a drug trafficking case involving a Malaysian arrested in Indonesia for allegedly smuggling drugs worth RM45million (S$14 million).

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan said the latest arrest was made two days ago and that the suspect was believed to be in charge of handling the proceeds of the drug sales.

“He was caught in the Klang Valley area and is in his 30s. He was involved in the handling of the money, specifically in the transferring of money.

“Drug tests conducted showed that he tested negative for drugs. So this arrest brings the total arrest to seven as of now,” he told the press on Sept 9.

It is believed that that the suspect worked for a different airline from the first pilot who was arrested in Indonesia.

Previously, six suspects were arrested based on information obtained during the questioning of the first pilot by a team of NCID officers sent to Jakarta from Aug 11 to Aug 15.

The suspects are believed to be suppliers and couriers who provided drugs to the first pilot, who was detained at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Airlines flight MH727 in late July.

It was reported that Indonesian Customs officers found 14 packages containing 70,114 ecstasy pills weighing about 25kg in his luggage, as well as 4g of methamphetamine in his carry-on belongings.