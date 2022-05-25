Another perspective about Singapore’s rejection of preacher Somad: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sometimes we may feel uncomfortable with the behaviour of some Indonesian citizens, who are often very demanding of apologies from other people whom they believe have offended their ethnicity, nationality, religion or anything else.

They are outraged because their dignity is hurt, which is understandable and probably even justifiable; but ironically, they often commit the same offences against other people at will, and do not care about the feelings of their victims.