Another Indonesian company to ship frozen chicken to Singapore

A second Indonesian company will start shipping frozen chicken to Singapore, after having received approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Ciomas Adisatwa will soon ship supplies from Tanjung Emas port in Semarang, Central Java, to the Republic.

Another company, Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPI), delivered its first batch of frozen chicken on July 13 from Jakarta's Tanjung Priok port.

Ciomas Adisatwa aims to send 100 tonnes of frozen chicken within the first month of its deliveries, director Tommy Kuncoro told The Straits Times.

He said a few Singapore buyers have committed to ordering chicken from the company.

It supplies around 100 types of raw and processed chicken products to the domestic market and to Japan, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea.

Its parent company, Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, exports processed chicken products, animal feed, day-old chicks, animal vaccines and fishery products to at least 10 countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan and the United States.

Both CPI and Ciomas Adisatwa are looking at exporting chilled chicken to Singapore in the future.

"Our target is to fulfil the market demand in Singapore as much as possible," said Mr Tommy.

On June 30, SFA approved Indonesia as a new source of frozen, chilled and processed chicken meat, adding it to a list of more than 20 accredited countries.

This came after Malaysia banned the export of chicken from June 1 in a bid to stabilise prices and supplies.

It later allowed exports of kampung chicken and black chicken. Broiler chicken, which makes up the majority of Singapore's chicken imports from Malaysia, is still banned.

SFA has said that individual establishments and farms need to be evaluated and approved to ensure food safety before they can supply chicken to Singapore.

Twelve Indonesian establishments have applied for accreditation assessments, according to Indonesia's Agriculture Ministry.

Among them is integrated poultry company Widodo Makmur Unggas, which runs facilities from breeding farms to slaughterhouses in Central Java and Yogyakarta.

Currently, it supplies chicken and its processed products, such as nuggets and sausages, only to the domestic market.

The company's corporate secretary, Mr Pradipta Danar Jati, said: "We have a growth plan to increase our production, so why not also expand our distribution?"

It seeks to increase its production capacity by opening new facilities in a few locations early next year, according to Mr Pradipta.