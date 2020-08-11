Another highest single-day surge for Philippines at 6,958 new Covid-19 cases

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) on Monday (Aug 10) reported yet another highest single-day increase in new Covid-19 cases at 6,958.

Based on DOH's latest Covid-19 bulletin, the country's coronavirus caseload now stands at 136, 638.

Of this, 66,286 are tagged as "active" with 91.6 per cent of which experiencing mild symptoms while 7.2 per cent are asymptomatic, according to DOH.

The rest are either in severe or in critical condition, it added.

Meanwhile, DOH said 24 infected people have succumbed to Covid-19, driving the Philippines' death toll to 2,294.

The previous highest single-day jump was recorded last August 4 at 6,352.

DOH also said that of the 6,958 newly-reported Covid-19 cases, a staggering 4,163 came from the National Capital Region (NCR) while 400 were from Laguna, 363 from Rizal, 132 from Cavite, and 178 from Bulacan.

NCR, Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, and Bulacan are currently under a modified enhanced community quarantine (Mecq).

DOH explained that at least 5,789 of the new cases were recorded from July 28 to August 10; 993 from June 1 to July 27; and 176 from March to the end of May.

Moreover, DOH said 43 of the cases confirmed on Monday were infections that happened in March - or over four months ago - while 69 occurred in April.

Another 35 were recorded in May.

Additionally, the health agency reported that 633 more patients were able to recover from the disease.

This increased nationwide total recoveries to 68,159.

Earlier, DOH said the daily Covid-19 bulletin, which is usually released around 4pm, will be delayed due to "system error" in its database.

DOH noted that 233 cases were removed from the total count this time after validation and removal of duplicate entries.