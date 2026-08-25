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Another earthquake detected off Johor’s Batu Pahat coast in two months, no tsunami threat

The 3.1-magnitude tremor occurred at 4.12pm at a depth of 10km.

PETALING JAYA – A weak earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale struck the waters off Batu Pahat, Johor, on Aug 25, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The tremor occurred at 4.12pm at a depth of 10km.

MetMalaysia reported the epicentre at coordinates 1.7 degrees north and 102.8 degrees east, located around 18km south-west of Batu Pahat and 104km north-west of Indonesia’s Tanjung Balai-Meral.

MetMalaysia confirmed that the minor quake poses no tsunami threat to Malaysia.

Members of the public who felt the tremors are requested to assist authorities by providing feedback through MetMalaysia’s survey form at https://forms.gle/VCfRhVeS2y7oKaDE8.

On June 21, a weak earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude struck the waters off Batu Pahat, Johor at 1.17am.

The quake was also recorded at a depth of 10km. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK