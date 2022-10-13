Anies seeks running mate for Indonesian presidential polls

Jakarta Governor meets ex-president Yudhoyono's son; East Java governor also touted as possible candidate

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA - Outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is on the hunt for a running mate who will boost his chances of winning the next presidential election. This comes after he received the backing of NasDem party, making him the second presidential hopeful who has officially been declared a party candidate.

In his first political tour on Friday, Mr Anies, 53, met Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, 44, chairman of the Democratic Party and elder son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, sparking speculation that they could pair up. Among those touted as possible running mates for Mr Anies is East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 13, 2022, with the headline Anies seeks running mate for Indonesian presidential polls. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top