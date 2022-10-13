Anies seeks running mate for Indonesian presidential polls

JAKARTA - Outgoing Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is on the hunt for a running mate who will boost his chances of winning the next presidential election. This comes after he received the backing of NasDem party, making him the second presidential hopeful who has officially been declared a party candidate.

In his first political tour on Friday, Mr Anies, 53, met Mr Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, 44, chairman of the Democratic Party and elder son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, sparking speculation that they could pair up. Among those touted as possible running mates for Mr Anies is East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa.