Anger over CNN encroachment at massacre scene puts spotlight on Thai officials

BANGKOK - The Thai Journalists Association (TJA) has asked government agencies to explain if a CNN media crew was invited to film from the scene of the Nong Bua Lamphu nursery massacre on Saturday.

CNN has been accused of encroaching on the crime scene in Uthai Sawan district, where a former police officer had launched a gun and knife attack that left 36 dead, including 24 young children.

The CNN broadcast went viral online amid controversy over how the outlet gained access to the scene.

Mr Teeranai Charuvastra, TJA vice-president for Press Freedom and Media Reform, said the association had received a flood of complaints that the CNN crew had invaded the crime scene, where police were posted to bar people from entering.

He condemned CNN's move as a violation of journalistic ethics that could trigger copycat behaviour by other media outlets.

"Even though CNN was allowed to enter the crime scene, its crew should have realised that broadcasting a news report at the crime scene was not appropriate," he said.

He added that images and video clips from the report may have triggered further distress among viewers, especially the victims' relatives.

He urged CNN and government officials to clarify immediately whether CNN had been allowed to enter the crime scene or not.

"If CNN did not gain permission, it must say how it will compensate Thai society, while officials [on duty at the scene] must clarify why they neglected their duties and what legal action should be taken," Mr Teeranai said.

He also urged all media outlets not to imitate CNN's move.

CNN defended its crew with a Twitter message confirming that it had received permission from Thai public health officials to enter the crime scene.

CNN claimed its crew had filmed at the Nong Bua Lamphu nursery along with other media during a period when the centre's police cordon had been removed.

"While filming, three public health officials exiting the building spoke to the team and told them they could film inside," CNN said.

It added that the team gathered footage inside the centre for around 15 minutes before climbing over the fence at the centre to leave after the cordon had been set back in place.