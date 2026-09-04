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Analysis finds unchecked businesses to blame for raging wildfires in Indonesia

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A majority of the fires came from oil palm concessions.

A majority of the fires came from oil palm concessions.

PHOTO: EPA

  • Nearly a quarter of Indonesia's forest and peatland fires occur within business concessions, mainly oil palm, mining, and pulpwood plantations, highlighting weak law enforcement.
  • Authorities have penalised individuals and companies for deliberate burning, including suspensions and criminal investigations, but have not revoked company permits.
  • Environmental groups urge stronger law enforcement, ecological restoration, and corporate accountability to prevent recurring fires and health impacts from haze.

AI generated

JAKARTA – Nearly a quarter of forest and peatland areas burnt across Indonesia are located inside business concessions with some having been repeatedly engulfed in fire, according to a recent analysis, exposing gaps in forestry law enforcement intended to mitigate wildfires.

Months of widespread wildfire in Sumatra, Kalimantan and other forest and peatland regions in the archipelago have created a haze reaching as far as the Philippines, prompting the local authorities in the neighbouring country to issue health warnings for their community.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.