Analysis finds unchecked businesses to blame for raging wildfires in Indonesia

JAKARTA – Nearly a quarter of forest and peatland areas burnt across Indonesia are located inside business concessions with some having been repeatedly engulfed in fire, according to a recent analysis, exposing gaps in forestry law enforcement intended to mitigate wildfires.

Months of widespread wildfire in Sumatra, Kalimantan and other forest and peatland regions in the archipelago have created a haze reaching as far as the Philippines, prompting the local authorities in the neighbouring country to issue health warnings for their community.