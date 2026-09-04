Analysis finds unchecked businesses to blame for raging wildfires in Indonesia
- Nearly a quarter of Indonesia's forest and peatland fires occur within business concessions, mainly oil palm, mining, and pulpwood plantations, highlighting weak law enforcement.
- Authorities have penalised individuals and companies for deliberate burning, including suspensions and criminal investigations, but have not revoked company permits.
- Environmental groups urge stronger law enforcement, ecological restoration, and corporate accountability to prevent recurring fires and health impacts from haze.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Nearly a quarter of forest and peatland areas burnt across Indonesia are located inside business concessions with some having been repeatedly engulfed in fire, according to a recent analysis, exposing gaps in forestry law enforcement intended to mitigate wildfires.
Months of widespread wildfire in Sumatra, Kalimantan and other forest and peatland regions in the archipelago have created a haze reaching as far as the Philippines, prompting the local authorities in the neighbouring country to issue health warnings for their community.