An Indonesian regency sits on rich veins of gold, but wants to retain its green paradise image

Fishermen on Cengkrong beach in Trenggalek pull a net to catch layur fish. ST PHOTO: WAHYUDI SOERIAATMADJA
Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja
Indonesia Correspondent
Updated
May 06, 2024, 05:19 AM
Published
May 06, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TRENGGALEK, East Java - Indonesia’s so-called southern paradise, the hilly Trenggalek regency filled with lush green trees and vegetation, is fighting to retain its identity, as an unwelcome mining giant from Australia eyes massive gold deposits buried underneath the land.

Nine of the 14 sub-regencies in Trenggalek’s total land area of 126,000ha – nearly double the size of Singapore – sit on rich veins of gold, with the previous regent issuing in 2005 a gold mining exploration permit to a little-known local company, which then tied up with Australia’s publicly listed Far East Gold.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top