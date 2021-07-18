Letter From Bangkok

Amid pandemic, alcohol sellers in Thailand grapple with longer-term restrictions

Drinkers and businesses fear changes to laws will be death knell for small alcohol enterprises

Indochina Bureau Chief
A sign at a restaurant in Bangkok in January informing customers that no alcohol sales are allowed. The Thai government has tweaked alcohol restrictions as it tries to curb unnecessary socialising amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Shelves holding alcoholic
A sign at a restaurant in Bangkok in January informing customers that no alcohol sales are allowed. The Thai government has tweaked alcohol restrictions as it tries to curb unnecessary socialising amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Shelves holding alcoholic beverages sealed off with plastic in a Bangkok grocery store in May last year, during a ban on the sale of alcohol as part of measures to contain Thailand's first coronavirus outbreak.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
A sign at a restaurant in Bangkok in January informing customers that no alcohol sales are allowed. The Thai government has tweaked alcohol restrictions as it tries to curb unnecessary socialising amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Shelves holding alcoholic
A sign at a restaurant in Bangkok in January informing customers that no alcohol sales are allowed. The Thai government has tweaked alcohol restrictions as it tries to curb unnecessary socialising amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Shelves holding alcoholic beverages sealed off with plastic in a Bangkok grocery store in May last year, during a ban on the sale of alcohol as part of measures to contain Thailand's first coronavirus outbreak.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK • A small crowd forms in the Bangkok hypermarket as a staff member hauls out boxes of beer. The customers - all wearing masks - are so restless that another employee has to hold them back while the pallet truck is being wheeled down the aisle.

All restraint disappears as soon as the boxes are put in place. Eager men and equally determined women lunge at the boxes, tearing off their shrink wrap. They jostle to the front of the scrum and lug away the closest available box. In less than a minute, all the beer is gone.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 18, 2021, with the headline 'Amid pandemic, alcohol sellers in Thailand grapple with longer-term restrictions'. Subscribe
Topics: 