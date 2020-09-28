Amid Malaysia's political turmoil, Palace to issue statement on Monday: Official

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's palace will issue a statement on Monday (Sept 28) amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government in the South-east Asian country.

Palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters a statement would be issued, but did not say what it would be about.

Last week, Datuk Seri Anwar said he has secured a "strong, formidable" majority from lawmakers to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

But he has to convince King Sultan Abdullah that he has the numbers to form a government.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin denounced the move last week and challenged Mr Anwar to prove his assertion while saying his administration remains firmly in control.

Key members of his coalition signed a joint statement to reaffirm support for the premier, although the leader of the United Malays National Organisation - the largest in the ruling bloc - said "a few" members are supporting Mr Anwar.

Still, there are no open pledges of support for Mr Anwar following his bombshell.

The King is currently recovering at a hospital and the comptroller had said on Friday that the king would not be taking meetings for a week.

Malaysian politics has been racked with instability this year following the collapse of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's government in February.

While Tan Sri Muhyiddin eventually cobbled together a coalition and took office in March, he's only managed to command a majority of a handful of votes in Malaysia's 222-member Parliament.