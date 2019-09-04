American woman held at Manila airport after baby found in luggage

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An American woman was taken into custody early on Wednesday morning (Sept 4) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) after the authorities found a baby inside her luggage.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) deputy spokesman Melvin Mabulac identified the foreigner as Jennifer Talbot, 43. She was subsequently turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation for questioning.

Mr Mabulac told Inquirer.net that Talbot was supposed to leave the country for the United States when airport officers at Naia Terminal 3 discovered the undocumented "infant" in her bag at around 6.20am.

Mr Mabulac said they could not confirm the age of the baby or if Talbot was a legal guardian of the baby, since the authorities did not find any travel document to indicate the infant's information. He also said Talbot could not present any applicable document to show that she has the authority to take the baby with her abroad.

"We could not identify the infant that's why we turned it over. The NBI is further checking if there are other violations," Mr Mabulac noted.

Meanwhile, Mr Mabulac said the baby would be taken to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.