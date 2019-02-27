Ambulance carrying pregnant woman overturns in Kuching accident

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman overturned after it was hit by another vehicle at a traffic light intersection on Tuesday (Feb 26).

The ambulance was transporting the woman from Kota Samarahan to the Sarawak General Hospital when the incident occurred at about 9.30am.

"At the Jalan Green-Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi intersection, the ambulance was hit from the left by a four-wheel drive vehicle which was coming from Jalan Green, causing the ambulance to overturn by the side of the road," Sarawak traffic investigation and enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said.

The 40-year-old patient suffered head injuries and was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital's emergency unit for treatment.

The ambulance driver and a nurse were uninjured while another nurse suffered light injuries to her cheek.

The 74-year-old driver of the four-wheel drive vehicle was unhurt.

Supt Alexson said there was good weather at the time of the accident while the road surface was also good.

He said the case was being investigated under the Road Transport Act.